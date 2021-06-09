Uni-Select appoints new CEO

Uni-Select Inc. has appointed Brian McManus as CEO and Executive Chair of the Board, following the announcement that Brent Windom has decided to retire from his position of president and CEO, effective June 30, 2021.

“Given Brent’s decision, the Board determined that it would be a natural fit for Brian to take on the day-to-day operations of Uni-Select as CEO. We are very pleased that he decided to accept this additional role. To ensure a smooth transition, Brent has agreed to stay on as a consultant for a period of two years,” said Michelle Cormier, Lead Director of Uni-Select Inc. “We thank Brent for his many years of loyal and dedicated service to Uni-Select.”

“I spent over 20 years working at Uni-Select in various positions and through different business cycles and transformation periods. I felt it was time for me to leverage my experience by transitioning to a consulting role,” said Windom, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select Inc.

“I wish to thank the Board for their trust in my leadership and look forward to working with the management team to develop the strategy, grow the business and continue to create value for shareholders,” said McManus, Executive Chair, Uni-Select Inc.