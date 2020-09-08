UAP opens new NAPA store in Varennes, Que.

It is opening day for a brand-new NAPA Auto Parts store in the city of Varennes, southeast of Montreal.

The new store, at 579 Lionel Boulet Blvd., in Varennes, will occupy a fully renovated 11,400-square-foot building.

NAPA says the store will meet the growing needs of an ever-expanding local clientele of automotive service providers, repair shops, and consumers looking for quality automotive parts and maintenance products.

Steve Boucher is manager, working with Annie Viau (assistant manager), and René Fontaine (representative)

“We’re very excited to be establishing a presence in the region to serve not only professionals, but also retail consumers who want to benefit from our experts’ advice,” says Alain Primeau, regional vice president, Quebec, for NAPA Auto Parts.

The new NAPA Auto Parts store has created eight new local jobs.