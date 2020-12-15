UAF launches updated automotive scholarships website

Scholarships from the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) and more than 40 aftermarket industry organizations are consolidated and more easily accessed at Automotive Aftermarket Scholarships Central, supported by UAF.

The newly redesigned website is located at www.AutomotiveScholarships.com.

Easily apply online

The centralized, mobile-ready website features improved functionality and enhanced navigation to ease the task of applying for scholarships by students interested in careers in the automotive aftermarket.

By completing a single application on the new website, students will be considered for multiple scholarships for which they are eligible. Students can view details regarding all the scholarships available and continue to update their applications until the March 31, 2021 deadline.

“With the number of scholarships available, as well as the number of applicants, continuing to grow each year, the need to reorganize the scholarships in a one-stop portal with dynamic content and a streamlined application became more important,” said Danielle Sonnefeld, co-chair of the UAF scholarship committee. “Tailoring the website content to a student demographic and focusing on driving quality applications were key to the website redesign.”

More than 5,000 students supported

In 2020 alone, more than $654,000 in scholarships to 471 students were awarded through the UAF scholarship program. Since the program began 20 years ago, more than 5,000 students have been awarded scholarships totaling over $5 million.

“This robust initiative was achieved thanks to the generous donation of time and talent by Dorman Products, a UAF Lifetime Trustee, and the leadership and vision of Danielle Sonnefeld,” said Bob Egan, chairman, University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “The application deadline is March 31. We ask that industry organizations share the new site with their colleagues and friends so interested candidates have plenty of time to apply.”

To apply, visit www.AutomotiveScholarships.com. For information about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit www.UofA-Foundation.org.