UAF elects officers for 2021

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) board of trustees has elected its officers for fiscal year 2021. An official confirmation vote was held during the recent University of the Aftermarket Foundation annual board of trustees meeting held virtually on Oct. 28.

The new slate of officers are:

Chairman – Robert Egan, MAAP, Egan & Associates

Senior Vice Chairman – John R. Washbish, MAAP, president and CEO, Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

Vice Chairman – Larry Pavey, AAP, CEO, Federated Auto Parts

Treasurer – William Maggs, MAAP, executive vice president, supply chain, Parts Authority

Secretary – Roger McCollum, AAP, CEO, N.A. Williams Company

Chairman Emeritus – Rusty Bishop, AAP, leadership advisor, Federated Auto Parts

Executive Director – Jennifer Tio, AAP, president, Maximum Marketing Services, Inc.

The following Lifetime Trustee representatives will serve on the University of the Aftermarket Foundation board of trustees in the coming year:

William Babcox, AAP, Babcox Media Inc.

Richard Beirne, MAAP, Richard and Lisa Beirne

Michael C. Buzzard, AAP, The Clay Buzzard Family

Mike Carr, CARDONE Industries

Mauro Cifelli, AWDA

Jeff Darby, Dorman Products, Inc.

Mark Drennan, ACDelco

Paul Ferrandino, Brake Parts Inc

Chris Gardner, MAAP, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association

Duncan Gillis, BBB Industries LLC

Todd Hack, MAAP, Mevotech

Philip Halberg, Federal-Mogul (DRiV)

Bill Hanvey, MAAP, Auto Care Association

Tim Hardin, Epicor Software Corporation

Todd Hertzler, Robert Bosch, LLC

Pete Kornafel, MAAP

Jeffrey E. Koviak, AAP, Tenneco (DRiV)

Paul McCarthy, MAAP, Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association

Dave McColley, Mann + Hummel MHFT

David O’Reilly, The O’Reilly and Wooten Families

Mark Osterman, Gates Corporation

John Parran, PPG Industries, Inc.

David Prater, Automotive Distribution Network

Heather Preu, MAM Software Group, Inc.

Chris Pruitt, East Penn Manufacturing and Flicker/Langdon/Pruitt

Robert Roos, National Pronto Association

Rick Schwartz, The Schwartz Family

Robert M. Segal, MAAP, Sanel NAPA/The Segal Family

Eric Sills, AAP, Standard Motor Products

Steve Smith, GCommerce Inc

Danielle Sonnefeld, AAP, Women in Auto Care

Bill Stroupe, KIAWA Education Foundation

Tom Tecklenburg, Dayco Products LLC

Chuck Udell, MAAP, Morris/Rupp McCartney Education Trust

Several more industry professionals will serve as members of the board of trustees in a variety of support roles: Nathan Perrine, comptroller; George Keeley, legal counsel; Larry Northrup, AAP, AWDA liaison; Ken Marker, investment advisor; and Casey Ventrillo, investment advisor.

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization and all contributions are tax deductible to the extent provided by law. For more information, or to make a donation, visit the foundation’s website at www.UofA-Foundation.org. To learn more about available scholarships, and to apply online, visit http://www.automotivescholarships.com.