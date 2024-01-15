TRW expands offerings

TRW Brake Boosters now have 53 new part numbers, extending the range of ZF brake boosters to a wide range of European make vehicles in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

ZF Aftermarket is also expanding its line of TRW Brake Master Cylinders manufactured in steel, aluminum or cast iron. The 69 new parts feature OE-specified rubber seals and dust caps to resist ageing and come with fitting accessories included. TRW Brake Master Cylinders also include a chrome 6-free ‘silver’ finish for steel and cast-iron models for a protective, durable and rust-resistant coating that is free of heavy metals.