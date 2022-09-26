Transit to distribute AmeriBrakes

Quebec-based Transit will now distribute three brake pad lines from AmeriBrakes.

The AmeriPro, AmeriPlatinum and Severe Duty are designed to original equipment requirements.

AmeriBrakes, which has been around for more than 75 years manufactures its products in Canada to reduce its ecological footprint by having shorter transport travel distances. Its products also comply with the 2025 regulation on the use of copper-free ceramic materials.

“With the supply chain disruptions of recent years, we wanted to regain control over lead times by sourcing locally to better protect our customers’ sales,” explained Transit president Stephan Guay. “We chose AmeriBrakes products because they are renowned for their high quality, which we were able to confirm with internal testing. I am confident that our customers will appreciate these premium brake pads.”