Transit to distribute Agility Products

Transit has partnered with Agility Auto Parts, a U.S.-based automotive product developer, to make high-quality fuel pumps, module assemblies, and fuel tank straps for the Canadian market.

Transit president Stephan Guay said he added Agility products to the Transit product line because of its 25-year history in the fuel pump business.

“Agility produces the same great quality products as leading brands but at a fraction of the price,” he said. “Agility’s products are a trustworthy alternative that we’re proud to distribute.” Agility’s fuel pumps, module assemblies and fuel tank straps are now available at all eight Transit warehouses.

www.transitwarehouse.com/en/agility-fuel-pump/