Transit enters sensors market

Auto parts and accessories distributor Transit has introduced Mpulse sensors, its first product line in the automotive sensors market.

It consists of 10 sensor categories and up to 2,300 product numbers. The sensors are made to meet or exceed the performance of original equipment to ensure their reliability, yield, and lifespan.

They come with a three-year year or 58,000 km warranty and sealed antistatic packaging that protects them from electrical charges and moisture during transport.

“We leveraged our expertise and that of our US partner to enter this new market segment with a high-performance sensor line,” said Stephan Guay, president of Transit Inc. “Creating this new product line aligns with our mission to continue improving our offer and services for our customers so that doing business with us keeps getting easier.”