Toyota recalls Tundras over fuel leak risk

Toyota is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in North America due to a fuel leak risk from a faulty tube.

The automaker said certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid pickup trucks are affected. In all, about 17,300 vehicles are involved in the recall in Canada plus another 168,000 vehicles in the U.S.

It’s the company’s largest of seven recalls so far this year.

A plastic fuel tube could “rub against a brake line and develop a fuel leak,” Toyota said. The leak could potentially cause a fire “in the presence of an ignition source.”

The company said it’s working on the final “remedy parts.” Until those become available, dealers will install protective material and a clamp on the fuel tube for free.

“Toyota will notify affected owners about this issue by early October 2023,” the automaker said.

Customers are advised to check their vehicle’s status online by entering their vehicle identification number.