Total, Bestbuy extend partnership

TotalEnergies Marketing Canada announced the renewal of its partnership with Bestbuy Distributors.

The company said the collaboration is a significant step in its strategy to broaden its market presence in Canada by integrating its lubricants into Bestbuy’s distribution centres in Mississauga, Ontario, and Edmonton. This move is set to streamline the availability of TotalEnergies’ products for Bestbuy’s independent shareholders nationwide.

The company noted that the partnership aims to elevate service standards and ensure closer proximity to customers.

Olivier Gauthier, president of TotalEnergies Marketing Canada, emphasized the strategic importance of this alliance, stating it will bolster the company’s presence within Bestbuy’s network, enhancing lubricant availability and delivery quality for all members.

“The experience and reputation of Bestbuy Distributors Limited in Canada in the automotive aftermarket represent considerable assets for the development of TotalEnergies Marketing Canada,” he said in the announcement.

Nick Brunet, President of Bestbuy Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the extended collaboration with TotalEnergies.

“At Bestbuy Distributors, we are committed to providing our network with the highest quality and value, and this collaboration reaffirms our dedication to that mission,” he said.