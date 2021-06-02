TopDon launches new all-systems diagnostic scan tool

TopDon, a technology brand focused on developing innovative, high-performance products for the automotive technician has launched its ArtiDiag800 OBD2 Scanner featuring AutoScan for in-depth analysis of all accessible systems and electronics on most mainstream vehicles.

It can run full diagnostics capable of OE-level analysis of 15 automotive systems.

The Bluetooth connected ArtiDiag800 OBD2 can locate onboard computer issues much faster, with more precise results than standard OBD2 scanners allowing users to simplify the repair process with detailed DTC explanation in DTC Library

Featuring a seven-inch touch screen with a 1.5GHz Quad-Core + 2G RAM/16G ROM, the ArtiDiag800 OBD2 is designed for both repair shops and the DIY home mechanic. The systems include oil reset, EPB reset, ABS bleeding, SAS reset, BMS Reset, DFP regeneration, throttle body adjustment, injector coding, gear learning and reset of the following TPMS, IMMO, Gearbox, Sunroof, Suspension and AFS headlamp.

It also has wireless software updates in one-touch via Wi-Fi for new features, bug fixes and growing car coverage, providing widespread car coverage of over 15000 car models across America, Europe, and Asia in 8 languages (EN, FR, ES, DE, IT, RU, PT, JP).

Its purchase price includes free over-the-air updates for one year