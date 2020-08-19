TIA to close board voting on Sept. 1

The Tire Industry Association is reminding its members that the Sept. 1 deadline for voting for the 2020-2021 board of directors is fast approaching.
Ten candidates, including two incumbents and eight newcomers, are vying for four open spots on the board. Those elected will serve three-year terms.
Following are the board of director nominees:
Voting is open only to current TIA members in good standing. Election materials have been mailed to the primary contacts at all eligible TIA member companies; members also can vote at the Tire Industry Association’s website .
Election results will be announced in mid-September, with the new board members scheduled to take office on Nov. 2, 2020.
