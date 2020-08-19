TIA to close board voting on Sept. 1

The Tire Industry Association is reminding its members that the Sept. 1 deadline for voting for the 2020-2021 board of directors is fast approaching.

Ten candidates, including two incumbents and eight newcomers, are vying for four open spots on the board. Those elected will serve three-year terms.

Following are the board of director nominees:

Tim BeVier, national account business development manager, Technical Rubber Co., Johnstown, Ohio;

Ernie Caramanico (incumbent), owner and president, Amityville Firestone, Amityville, N.Y.;

Brad Feeney (incumbent), director of commercial programs, TBC Corp., Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.;

Travis Glidden, regional sales manager, Stellar Industries Inc., Garner, Iowa;

Lance Meyer, vice president of sales, general manager international, Myers Tire Supply, Akron, Ohio;

David Shelton, director of industry relations, GITI Tire (USA) Ltd., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.;

Brandy Sielaff, director of human resources and safety, Commercial Tire, Meridian, Idaho;

Leigh-Ann Stewart, director of health and safety, Kal Tire, Vernon, British Columbia, Canada;

Jeff Wallick, director of training, K&M Tire, Chicago; and

Scott Weeden, acting vice president of sales, Barnwell House of Tires, Central Islip, N.Y.

Voting is open only to current TIA members in good standing. Election materials have been mailed to the primary contacts at all eligible TIA member companies; members also can vote at the Tire Industry Association’s website .

Election results will be announced in mid-September, with the new board members scheduled to take office on Nov. 2, 2020.

www.tireindustry.org