TIA hires communications and membership coordinator

Emily Markulis has joined the Tire Association Industry (TIA) in the new role of communications and membership coordinator.

In this position, Markulis will help coordinate the association’s communications and marketing activities, including promoting TIA’s many programs centering around tire safety and political lobbying. In addition, she will assist TIA’s membership and training departments.

Markulis brings to TIA expertise in publications, social media and website management, with previous experience as communications coordinator for a condominium association and as a communications intern for the National Multifamily Housing Council.

Markulis holds a master’s degree in communication from Johns Hopkins University.

“Emily brings a strong communications background to the TIA team,” said Dave Zielasko, vice president of marketing and communications. “We look forward to her contributions in helping the association expand its marketing and communications reach in North America and abroad.”

In joining TIA, Markulis said she is excited to step into her new role during TIA’s 100th anniversary. “I am looking forward to bringing my communications background to what is a new industry for me, and to working with and learning from tire industry members,” she said.

