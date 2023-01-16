Thermal R&D adds Accord exhaust

Thermal R&D Performance has added a complete Honda Accord 3-inch, exhaust system with four polished or black ceramic-coated exhaust tips to its catalogue.

The system is compatible with 2018 and newer Honda Accord models with a 3-inch splitting to 2.5-inch pipes. The exhaust system is compatible with both the 1.5T and 2.0T engines and doesn’t require any cutting or welding.

“Our Honda Accord system with the 2.5-inch splitting to the 2-and-a-quarter-inch has been popular for a couple of years, so we decided to build a more aggressive option,” said Chuck Asher, partner and design engineer at Thermal R&D. “With the increased tube size and great tuning, Honda drivers can gain a deeper sound on acceleration without the nuisance of drone while cruising.”

The products are designed and built using T304 steel, mandrel tube bending, and the precision of Thermal’s True Helmholtz Technology.