The Three NASCAR Drivers Who’ve Won the Most Races

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing is America’s biggest auto racing operating company, with some of the biggest racing events in the entire country (and the world in general). It is the second biggest auto racing company in the world, surpassed in popularity only by Formula 1. The company was founded in 1948, and since then it has grown quite considerably. Today, NASCAR sanctions over 1500 races in most of the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico and Europe.

Over the years, the NASCAR tracks have seen some great drivers. But, the question is, which three drivers have achieved the most victories over their careers. In this list, we are going to exclude drivers currently active, as they still have the potential to surpass their personal record. Let’s take a look at the top 3 most successful drivers in NASCAR history.

Jeff Gordon

Today, Mr. Gordon is the Vice Chairman of NASCAR’s most successful team, Hendrick Motors. However, once upon a time, he was a driver, who made a name as one of the best NASCAR drivers in history. With over ninety wins to his name, Jeff Gordon is ranked third in terms of most races won overall, and throughout his career, he has won four titles, exceeding the amount of titles won by David Pearson, who we will talk about a bit later.

NASCAR placed Jeff Gordon on their 50 Greatest Drivers list in 1998, he has been ranked among the 10 best drivers by ESPN, and only a couple of years ago was inducted into NASCAR’s Hall of Fame. Truly, he has earned himself the title as one of the best in the game.

David Pearson

Pearson’s career in NASCAR lasted for close to 30 years, first beginning to race in 1960. During those years, the so-called Silver Fox never once missed a race. With 105 races won, Pearson holds the second rank for most amount of victories in NASCAR, however, he only won 3 titles in his career.

Pearson had a friendly rivalry with fellow driver Richard Petty, was among the first drivers to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010, and has been named as one of the best drivers of all time by numerous sources.

Sadly, Mr. Pearson passed away in 2018, at the age of 83. His feats on the track will never be forgotten, however. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest auto racers of all time.

Richard Petty

With 200 race wins and 7 titles (a joint-record with Dale Earnhardt), Richard Petty is, by far, the most successful NASCAR driver of all time. Mr. Petty’s career stretched over 4 decades, and he collected a number of records in his time. He was among the inaugural class of Hall of Fame inductees, and with so many accomplishments, has definitely earned the nickname, “King”.