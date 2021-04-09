The latest issue of Jobber News is out!

The March/April issue of Jobber news is now available!

This month’s cover story features a demographic that many people like to talk about, but might actually not know that much about.

According to leading global investment firm MSCI, as of 2020, approximately 1.8 billion people worldwide or 23 per cent of the global population can be considered as belonging to the millennial group. There are now more millennials than any other adult cohort on the planet, and in fact, worldwide, there are a quarter more millennials than in the preceding generation, which are those born from the mid-1960s to the late 1970s (better known as Generation X, or the baby boomers).

This cohort of people have the ability to both change and influence the automotive aftermarket. This feature shares insight and tips from a millennial’s perspective on how to provide the best buyer’s journey for the millennial customer in the automotive sector, whether in store or online.

Don’t miss our special spotlight feature on Central Auto Parts, one of six Canadian members of the Alliance. Plus, our columnists Zara Wishloff offers an insightful analysis of minimum advertised pricing, while Bob Greenwood outlines the importance of understanding the modern shop model.

From all of us at Jobber News, happy reading, and enjoy your weekend!