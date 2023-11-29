The latest issue of Jobber News features our award winner

The November issue of Jobber News is the Jobber of the Year Award issue and we’re proud to profile Chieftain Auto Parts as this year’s winner.

Flip open the magazine and you can read all about why Chieftain was the top choice. Learn about how Trevor Heinze and Jayne Kelly took over the business from their parents, what makes them stand out from the crowd and why they’ve been so successful in Prince George, B.C.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cars Magazine & Jobber News (@autoserviceworld)

Keep flipping through and you’ll find our story featuring supplier viewpoints. Leaders from Wakefield Canada and Niterra Canada explain how the economy, supply chain and more have impacted their operations and how they’re supporting their distributors.

Then we have Kumar Saha who takes a look at common myths in dynamic pricing. It’s an emerging trend across various industries, from plane tickets to concert tickets. But this trend is seemingly being ignored by the auto care industry.

Then check out our Letters section to read what your fellow pros think about the latest news. Our News section features a quick highlight on AAPEX and SEMA — you can check more out here – plus many more industry happenings.

We were On the Road at Bestbuy’s Buy & Sell event in Nashville as well as the Aftermarket Technology Conference at GPC’s world headquarters in Atlanta.

There’s also our Numbers section, Car-toon in the back and more all in the last issue of 2023 of Jobber News.