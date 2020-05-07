The Group Training Academy to stream free content

The Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) is providing free streaming training for automotive repair teams.

The program, known as START, is found on the company’s web training portal, The Group Training Academy.

With START, automotive professionals can tune in at any time and watch one of The Group Training Academy’s training courses. Each week, there will be a different schedule with diverse topics such as ASE test prep, diagnostics, diesel, electrical and more.

In addition to the START courses, The Group Training Academy will feature free AVI live webinar sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 1:00 p.m. ET where automotive professionals can learn from, and interact with, respected industry professionals.

“With the addition of online courses and live webinars, The Group Training Academy continues to set the standard for web-based training in the auto care industry,” said Larry Pavey, CEO of the Automotive Parts Services Group. “The START courses and weekly AVI webinars are perfect additions to what is already a robust library of automotive training resources available from The Group Training Academy.”

The Automotive Parts Services Group, also known as The Group, was created as a joint venture of the Federated Auto Parts and National Pronto Association program groups on behalf of their respective members, creating one of the largest automotive parts supply networks in North America.

www.thegrouptrainingacademy.com/start

www.thegroupapsg.com