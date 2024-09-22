The Common Ways Car Drivers Get Distracted

These days, drivers are frequently distracted by different factors, thereby making the roads less safe. Knowing the most common distractions drivers encounter nowadays is crucial since even a split second of distraction can be quite deadly

Sadly, accidents due to distracted driving are pretty common on American roads. These distractions range from visual to manual to cognitive ones. Knowing the main things that might distract drivers will allow them to act appropriately to ensure safety. This article will discuss the most common distractions that affect drivers.

1. Mobile Phone Usage

The biggest distraction is using a cell phone while driving. Despite numerous awareness campaigns, this act is still prevalent. Drivers who text, check their phones, or use social media remove their hands from the wheel, their eyes from the road, and their minds off driving.

These activities slow down the driver’s reaction time. Hands-free devices also require attention; thus, they are not entirely safe either. Mobile phone usage includes:

Texting: Especially risky while driving since it involves the three types of distractions: visual, manual, and cognitive. If a driver just glances at their message for even a brief period, they could miss crucial road signs.

2. Eating and Drinking

Though this is another common distraction, many drivers believe it’s acceptable to eat or drink while driving. At least one hand must be off the steering wheel when eating. Food spills will draw your focus away from the road.

Handling food and focusing on the road at the same time divides your attention and might cause you to react more slowly and result in accidents. Eating and drinking situations that cause accidents are:

Purchasing and Eating Fast Food: Getting a burger from a drive-through or sipping coffee on the way to work can distract you from driving.

3. Adjusting In-Car Technology

High-tech climate controls, infotainment systems, and GPS sensors included in modern cars can be useful but also potentially distracting for drivers. Drivers have to look away from the road to adjust the temperature, tune the radio, or enter a new location on the GPS. These apparently small tasks can become major distractions, causing accidents.

4. Talking to Passengers

Talking to others while driving is natural, especially during long distances. Long talks or looking at other people can be distracting. Drivers might overlook what other vehicles are doing or crucial traffic lights. One can end up in a crash with just a brief glance away from the road. Talking to passengers includes:

Too Loud or Animated Conversations: Too loud or animated conversations might divert your focus from the road, which would slow down your reaction.

5. Daydreaming or Zoning Out

Driving can be monotonous, and it’s easy for your mind to stray. Daydreaming or zoning out detaches the driver from the current task. They may miss signs and respond more slowly, increasing the possibility of mistakes. Therefore, you must keep your mind alert if you plan to reach your destination in one piece.

6. Personal Grooming

Unbelievably, people become distracted while driving by doing tasks such as applying makeup, brushing their hair, or even staring in the mirror. These tasks demand your manual and visual attention, which diverts your focus away from the road. It’s easy to use driving time for last-minute grooming, especially in the morning rush, but this is a really bad idea.