The budget friendly EVs consumers are looking for

Teslas on display at the 2023 Canadian International Auto Show

A recent report found that the Tesla Model 3 is the top choice for car shoppers when looking for an electric vehicle for under $50,000 (all prices in U.S. dollars).

This ranking was put together by Cash for Clunkers and based on data from Google Keyword Planner data and looked at search popularity. It considered factors like electric range, engine power and functionality, focusing on cars priced under $50,000.

Topping the list is the Tesla Model 3 with over 23 million searches, priced at $42,000. Despite not leading in electric range or engine power, the Model 3’s popularity stems from the brand’s strong market reputation.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 took second spot with over three million searches. Priced at $41,450, its popularity is credited to its impressive electric range and quick charging capabilities.

In third was the Volvo EX30, attracting about 2.7 million searches. This model, priced at about $34,950, stands out for its powerful engine.

The fourth position was held by the Volkswagen ID.4, with more than 2.5 million searches and a price tag of $38,995. Despite ranking lower in engine power and electric range, it’s favoured for its optimal charging time and high safety score.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV, with nearly 2.5 million searches, was fifth on the list. As the most affordable option at $26,500, it appeals to budget-conscious buyers, despite less advanced features.

The Kia EV6, with more than two million searches and a price of $42,600, ranked sixth. It boasts an electric range close to Tesla and a powerful engine but is priced higher than some competitors.

Seventh was the Ford Mustang Mach-E, with around two million searches and a price of $42,995. It leads in engine power but ranks lower, possibly due to Ford’s emerging status in the EV market and its higher price.

The Kia Niro EV, eighth on the list, garnered about 1.8 million searches. Priced at $39,550, it ranked lower in both electric range and engine power and has the longest full charging time.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6, not yet on sale but set for release this year, was ninth with 1.8 million searches. Priced at $38,615, it has the best electric range on the list, even surpassing Tesla.

Rounding out the top ten was the Hyundai Kona Electric, with more than one million searches. Priced at $35,000, it doesn’t rank as high in engine power and electric range.