The Alliance wraps up Winter Shareholder meetings

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance is wrapping up its annual Winter Shareholder Meeting today at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry in Aventura, Fla.

Nearly 150 Auto Value shareholders and more than 250 valued channel partners attended the event, which included closed-door committee meetings, department updates, and lots of networking opportunities.

There was also a joint general session for shareholders and channel partners. An awards banquet was held last night, at which the Alliance announced its supplier awards and Channel Partner of the Year – BBB Industries.

John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Alliance, offered his views at a session on Monday.

“We are excited to once again come together as a group to celebrate the year’s accomplishments and our channel partner’s successes,” Washbish said. “More importantly, we look forward to discussing strategic plans and leveraging our strengths to work toward the future.”