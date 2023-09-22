Tesla supplier makes huge charging claim

Chinese battery giant CATL, which is a major supplier of Tesla, is saying it has developed a new battery to solve limitations around charging and range.

Dubbed Shenxing — or god-like movement — the battery is able to charge up to 400 kilometers of range in 10 minutes. It further said it can provide 700 km on a full charge of its battery.

Mass production of the battery is expected to be underway by the end of this year, with shipping to begin in 2024.

It would be “the world’s first 4C superfast charging LFP battery.” LFP — or lithium iron phosphate — is a type of battery chemistry Tesla widely adopted in 2021 for its shorter-range cars rather than nickel-cobalt-aluminum.

CATL topped the global EV battery market with a 35 per cent share earlier this year, according to research firm SNE. LFP batteries are known for their cheap prices and chemical stability. But they have a lower energy density than other battery chemistries, which is a drag on an EV’s range.