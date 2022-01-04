Tesla recalls two models

Just before 2021 closed its doors, Tesla issued a recall of more than half a million of its vehicles in Canada and the United States.

The issue is centred around defects at the front and rear of two models.

According to reports, Transport Canada issued the recall after it was notified by Tesla on Dec. 21. More than 6,800 2014-2020 Model S vehicles due to a potential problem that could cause the front trunk (or hood) to not latch properly.

Furthermore, 35,342 Model 3s from 2018-2020 were also being recalled as a result of a fault with the rearview cameras in those vehicles.

These same vehicles were recalled in the United States for the same issues, affecting 475,318 vehicles between the two models.