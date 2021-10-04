Team PRP names new leader

Jarret W. Hann has been tapped as the new executive director of Team PRP.

The board of directors of the 150-member group of North American independent automotive recyclers made the decision to appoint Hann to the role on Sept. 10 during the Annual Team PRP Conference in Cincinnati.

Hann is a lawyer and has spent the last 10 years focused on civil litigation, negotiating complex settlements and dispute resolution. His practise also worked closely with the insurance industry

He has been involved with the independent automotive repair industry through Transportation Matters, a non-profit organization that he co-founded. In that role, he helped establish strategic partnerships with major brands, such as AutoZone, Hertz, Jasper Engines and more. Hann has served as corporate secretary and counsel to boards of directors for several organizations.

“Team PRP is fortunate to have found such a qualified candidate as Jarret Hann for its new executive director,” says John Bessler, former president of Team PRP’s Board of Directors and CEO of Bessler Auto Parts. “The PRP Board wanted to make sure that we found a candidate that not only had a wealth of experience in organizational management, but who also fit into our culture. After several months of searching and interviewing several very strong candidates, Jarret stood out above the rest; his fresh perspective and outlook will help guide Team PRP through this unique time in our industry and lead us into the future.”