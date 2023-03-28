Shop owners, service advisors and technicians — Jobber News wants to hear from you. Take the annual Shop Survey to tell jobbers how they can serve you better.

This survey is the best way to tell your jobber partners what you think about them, how they can best help you and where you see the industry.

Having issues sourcing parts? Does customer service need improvement? You can tell them what you think about that and more. And you can do it all through this link or by filling out the survey below.

The results of this survey will be published in the May 2023 issue of Jobber News.

This survey is intended to help Canada’s jobbers better serve the needs of automotive service providers. Your answers will help jobbers shape their businesses to serve you better. Please take a few minutes to complete the questions in this survey.

All responses are confidential.

We thank you in advance for your time.