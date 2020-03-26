Suplex signs North American agent

Suplex GmbH Germany — a manufacturer of aftermarket coil springs, leaf springs, racing springs and complete chassis suspensions — has assigned New Jersey-based Partslink LLC as its representatives for the North American market.

In a media release, Suplex said it is confident that the Partslink team, will increase its brand recognition and market share in North America.

Partslink, which bills itself as a “no-nonsense” aftermarket parts distributor-agency for Canada and the U.S., said it is proud to add Suplex to its growing portfolio of premium European brands.

Partslink offices are located in the Northeastern U.S (central warehouse), Belgium and Ontario, Canada. These strategically located locations allow for better communication with our European manufacturing partners which in turn enables us to offer a quicker response time to address customer needs.

Partslink has developed a portfolio of brands that focus on high-quality European manufacturers.

www.partslink-usa.com

www.suplex.de