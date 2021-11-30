Subaru debuts new EV

Subaru Corporation has released its first battery electric vehicle, the Solterra.

The sport utility vehicle will be the cornerstone of the company’s battery electric vehicle lineup, Subaru said in an announcement.

The company noted that it has jointly developed the e-Subaru Global Platform with Toyota Motor Corporation as a BEV-dedicated platform. The platform enables a driving experience with superior driving dynamics that brings high stability and handling that responds linearly to the driver’s steering operation.

High-capacity battery packs are placed under the floor. This was done strategically as it gives the Solterra a low center of gravity and high body strength and rigidity.