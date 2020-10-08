Steve Gushie joins AARO board

Steve Gushie, president of Carquest Canada Ltd. has joined the board of directors of the Automotive Aftermarket Retailers of Ontario (AARO).

He has been appointed to the association’s 2020-2021 slate.

Gushie is well known in the Canadian aftermarket, having spent over 40 years in industry, starting at McKerlie-Millen Automotive in London, Ont. when he was still a teenager.

He worked at the warehouse part-time to pay his way through university and never left. After University, he stayed in the business learning every aspect, including a counterman, store manager, and outside sales representative. He has been the president of Carquest for the past 15 years and chairman of the Carquest WorldPAC charitable foundation.