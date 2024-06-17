Stefen Feder to lead Continental aftermarket

Continental announced Stefan Feder as its head of automotive aftermarket and original equipment service for North America.

With the company since 2004, he’s served in a variety of roles with Continental, Continental Tire, and Continental ContiTech. Feder was most recently the head of sales in the warehouse distributor channel for Continental ContiTech in the United States and Canada.

In the role, he will have be responsible for the management of sales, marketing, operations, quality and product management.

“This is a time of very rapid change for both Continental and the automotive industry at large,” Feder said. “This brings new opportunities to expand our business and to bring cutting-edge technology to the aftermarket.”

Feder joined Continental in 2004, as part of a dual Work & Study program, from which he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. In 2017, he completed Continental’s International Management Program. Feder is the co-founder and current vice chair of the Sustainability Committee of the Auto Care Association.