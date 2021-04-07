Standard Motor Products releases 180 part numbers

Standard Motor Products, Inc. has added 180 part numbers within its Standard and Intermotor engine management product lines.

The 180 numbers increase product line coverage on more than 200 million vehicles-in-operation (VIO) throughout North America and are applicable to a wide range of domestic and import applications through model year 2021.

SMP’s focus on providing do-it-yourself customers and professional technicians with full-line, full-service product lines continues with the addition of these part numbers, which includes ADAS, fuel injection, and evaporative emission control (EVAP) products, as well as the recently-expanded New, No-Core turbocharger line, among other highly-engineered components and systems.

“The Standard Motor Products engineering and product management teams continue to provide the needed parts for our direct customers, professional technicians, and do-it-yourself customers who distribute and install them,” said John Herc, vice president of marketing for the engine management division of Standard Motor Products. “This strategy is evident in this part number release as our coverage increases within growing, enhanced vehicle technology categories.”

All new part numbers and associated applications are listed in the online catalogs found at StandardBrand.com, IntermotorImport.com, and throughout electronic catalog provider platforms.