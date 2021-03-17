Standard Motor Products names new VP of distribution

Standard Motor Products, Inc. has named Duane Burns as its vice president of distribution.

In his new role, Burns directs all aspects of logistics for the company’s distribution centres in the United States.

“To maintain our marketing-leading position as a full-line, full-service provider of premium engine management and temperature control products, we must continue to provide our customers with the supply chain excellence they are accustomed to from Standard Motor Products,” said Tom Latimer, senior vice president, North American Operations for Standard Motor Products. “Duane’s more than 25 years of experience will be incredibly valuable for the company and its distribution employees.”

Burns joins SMP after serving in a wide range of supply chain leadership positions across a number of industries. Most recently, he served as the principal owner of a consulting and contract distribution company in Virginia.