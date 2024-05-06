Spicer adds new CVJ repair kits

Dana’s new Spicer Select Constant Velocity (CV) joint repair kits are designed to optimize the repair of a vehicle’s drive shaft by replacing the CV joint instead of the entire drive shaft.

“Spicer Select CVJ kits are the ideal solution for shops that work on older vehicles,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana. “Replacing the CV joint rather than the complete driveshaft streamlines the driveshaft repair process, saving time and money.”

The repair kits include a high-quality constant velocity joint, hardware, and grease. The application-specific design ensures dependability and an exact fit. Coverage is available for popular vehicle models, including Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wrangler JK models.