Spectra updates e-catalogue

Spectra Premium Mobility Solutions announced a new version of its electronic catalogue.

The announcement noted the company’s development team has worked on a major project to update its online catalogue for more than a year.

The main goal was to facilitate the use of the catalogue for all our customers. The team also updated the design of the catalogue to be more attractive.

“We are very proud to launch the new version of our electronic catalogue,” said Martin Brazeau, vice president of aftermarket products at Spectra. “It offers our customers a consistent experience that is adapted to their needs and will simplify the purchasing process. The update of this tool will allow Spectra to further differentiate itself in the market regarding online ordering tools. Given that our catalogue has already received accolades, we want to continue to move in this direction by offering a customer-focused platform.”

Users can expect a new and clean interface focused on parts, with better optimization for mobile users. The new catalogue provides more information about parts. The company said it is faster than the previous version.