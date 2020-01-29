Spectra Premium’s Swedish branch welcomes new managing director

The Swedish branch of Spectra Premium, based in Trollhättan, Sweden, has a new managing director.

Stefan Janols has joined Spectra Premium AB, bringing with him a strong background in industrial management, particularly in the automotive industry where he occupied key research & development, sales, production and quality management roles for Swedish OEM companies such as Autoliv (automotive safety supplier) and Plastal (automotive thermoplastics).

Janols will be responsible for managing Spectra Premium’s European OEM operations and supporting business development activities.

“Stefan’s vast experience in various management positions and in the automotive industry will ensure a strong presence at our Trollhättan facility,” said Jacques Mombleau, president and CEO of Spectra Premium. “It is an honour to welcome him within our ranks and we wish much success in his new tenure as managing director.”

