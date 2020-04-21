Spectra Premium names new VP of aftermarket operations

Martin Brazeau has been named vice president operations, aftermarket at Boucherville, Que.-based Spectra Premium.

Brazeau, a trained chartered accountant with an extensive background in the manufacturing and distribution of aftermarket automotive parts, has joined the Spectra Premium group in 2013 following the acquisition of Richporter Technology where he acted as general manager and managed all the aspects of operations.

Shortly after this acquisition, Brazeau moved to Taiwan and took the mandate to manage the development of all products within the engine management category. Over time, he became responsible for all aftermarket activities in Asia, including product development, quality control and supplier management.

“With his knowledge and expertise of our product lines, with his relationships with our supply base as well as our customers both in Canada and the United States, Martin has the baggage of expertise and experience to lead and address the future challenges of this division,” says Jacques Mombleau, president and CEO at Spectra Premium. “On behalf of all Spectra Premium employees, I take this opportunity to wish him the best success in this new position.”