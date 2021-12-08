Specialty equipment sales stay strong

A solid majority of specialty-equipment manufacturers are seeing growth despite supply chain issues, according to a recent report.

The State of the Industry — Fall 2021 report from the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) found that 70 per cent of manufacturers reported sales growth even with the back backdrop of a global supply chain shortage.

Most businesses, the group reported, are maintaining a positive outlook for the year ahead. More than 80 per cent of them are expecting sales to be stable or growing over the coming year.

Some key findings from the report include: