Solera’s AudaVIN service now covers 80% of vehicles in the U.S.

Solera Holdings Inc. has added Toyota and Lexus makes and models to its VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) service, AudaVIN.

With this addition, AudaVIN now covers more than 80 per cent of vehicles in the United States.

AudaVIN is an automated vehicle identification service that integrates seamlessly with Qapter), Solera’s AI-based estimating, repair, and evaluations solution. AudaVIN helps customers automatically identify a vehicle leveraging build data from manufacturers, to enable accurate pre-selection of data including graphics, parts, and labor relevant for damage capturing. The detailed specification analysis reduces inspection time and provides accurate part identification the first time for improved first call settlement rates, and greater estimate and valuation accuracy.

Vehicles are increasingly equipped with dozens of electronic components and safety equipment making it more difficult than ever to identify during visual inspection. As a result, collision repairers and automotive insurance companies often spend 20 minutes or more to research and calculate accurate damage estimates. AudaVIN reduces the risk of calculation errors and the time it takes to generate an estimate giving this time back to its customers by instantly delivering an accurate and detailed estimate.

“Solera’s goal has always been to provide its customers with a claims process that is simple, efficient, and accurate. AudaVIN, is a one-of-a-kind solution that combines VIN look-up at the OEM-level with Solera-built data. Integrated into our Qapter claims workflow, AudaVIN renders a 3D image that enables Bodyshop’s to quickly capture vehicle damage and generate an accurate estimate,” said Evan Davies, Chief Technology Officer, Solera.

The AudaVIN solution supports light vehicle brands including Toyota, Lexus, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Chevrolet, and BMW, to name a few. For more information, visit Qapter.com.