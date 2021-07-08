Solera launches new marketing solution to target aftermarket’s lost customers

Solera Holdings, an industry leader in empowering automotive dealers, OEMs, and aftermarket businesses with a robust technology platform that engages customers at various critical points during their vehicle lifecycle, has launched Digital Marketing Services, a new prospecting solution aimed at targeting the anonymous buyer, and dormant or lost customers.

Digital Marketing Services provides access to a comprehensive set of new channels, unleashing the possibility of business revenue growth through new customer acquisitions. These additional prospecting services complement the already complete omnichannel marketing solutions offered today by Solera AutoPoint.

Service Paid Search Program is uniquely structured to place the dealer, OEM, and aftermarket business front and center on the SERP, when prospects are doing “reactive” searches such as responding to a check engine light or an oil change indicator on their vehicle dashboard. Marketers can expect successful engagements with two times greater conversion than traditional industry benchmarks.

Facebook & Display for Service provides dealers, OEMs, and aftermarket businesses with the ability to identify and target prospects who own a particular make/model of the vehicle, live within a specific geographic area, and are “in the market for service.” This unique offering will also enable you to connect with customers who are “known defectors.”

Dynamic Inventory Ads for Facebook & Display offers dealers the ability to put the right car in front of the right person, at the right time, by matching vehicles in the dealer’s new or used inventory feed with the vehicle customers have been shopping for across the web or previously on the dealer’s site.

“This is truly the next generation of automotive marketing and a powerful means of reaching anonymous, in-market buyers when and where they are researching,” said Alberto Cairo, Managing Director for Solera Automotive Dealer Business.

“Our Digital Marketing Services is an excellent complement to our current marketing omnichannel suite of solutions that enables automotive dealers, OEMs, and aftermarket businesses a guaranteed opportunity to target individuals when they are ready to buy, maximizing potential engagement and revenue growth,” said Cairo.

For more information on Solera AutoPoint and its omnichannel marketing services, visit: https://autopoint.com/marketing/.