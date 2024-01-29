SMP expands gas fuel injection program

Standard Motor Products expanded its aftermarket gasoline fuel injection program.

It recently launched its line of Direct Injection High-Pressure Fuel Pump Kits for popular import and domestic applications. These kits simplify high-pressure fuel pump replacements by including everything needed for a complete repair: A high-pressure fuel pump, camshaft follower and any additional components needed based on the manufacturers’ repair procedures.

These complete kits are designed to save technicians time and ensure that the job is done correctly the first time with all-new components.