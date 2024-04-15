SMP adds trailer accessories under Pollack brand

Standard Motor Products (SMP) has unveiled a new range of trailer connectors, adapters and accessories under the Pollak brand, catering to light-duty and medium-duty trucks and SUVs for towing purposes.

The Trailer Connector lineup is organized into five distinct product categories, each serving unique towing needs. The offerings include over 40 corrosion-resistant items in the Pro line, Quick Connexion Connectors and Adapters, ProSecure LED, ProSecure Light products and Pro Flex Adapters that integrate seamlessly with OEM wiring systems for versatile trailer connectivity.

To support distributors in promoting these products, Pollak has introduced consumer-oriented packaging and comprehensive marketing resources, such as planogram suggestions, detailed brochures, advertising support, and retail headers.

“This is a growing market with applications for both commercial and recreational use, and we look forward to helping our distribution partners grow their business with this offering,” said John Herc, VP of product and marketing for SMP