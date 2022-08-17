Skilled trades important but we don’t want to work in it: Canadians

A new study finds Canadians recognize the value of the skilled trades industry. However, they wouldn’t want to pursue a career in it.

The 3M State of Science Index found overwhelming support for the industry — 96 per cent of Canadians agreed that the country’s workforce needs more skilled trades workers. But 76 per cent of them said they would never pursue a skilled trade for themselves.

This gap points to the importance of Canadian organizations championing skilled trades and the need to do more to showcase fulfilling career pathways available to young Canadians, 3M said.

“Getting Canada’s youth excited about skilled trades will be critical to ensuring a robust and healthy economy as we emerge from the impact of the global pandemic,” said Terry Bowman, manufacturing and supply chain leader at 3M Canada. “It is imperative Canadian organizations provide equitable access to STEM education to passionate young Canadians interested in pursuing a skilled trade.”

3M Canada has more than 900 skilled workers, he noted.

The shortage facing the trades is daunting as misconceptions and a lack of awareness about the industry makes it difficult to fill the talent gap, said Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario.

“For over 30 years, Skills Ontario has developed a growing portfolio of programs and initiatives to help students of all ages and backgrounds understand that they can find fulfilling career paths in the skilled trades and technologies,” he said in the announcement. “We also provide them, their parents, and their educators information on informative, skill-building programs and work-experience opportunities that can help them pursue these positions. The shortage is a challenge, but it is one we are addressing every day.”

Key findings from the index include: