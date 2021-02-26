SiriusXM Canada & GM Canada extend multi-year agreement

SiriusXM Canada and General Motors of Canada (GM Canada) are pleased to announce a new multi-year agreement extending their longstanding relationship.

As part of the new agreement, GM will increase installation of the SXM hardware in new vehicles, making the SiriusXM satellite radio service available in nearly all Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles, beginning with model year 2021.

“We are very proud to be announcing the extension and expansion of our longstanding partnership with General Motors of Canada through a new multi-year agreement,” said Paul Cunningham, senior vice-president, sales and marketing, SiriusXM Canada. “GM was one of the first automakers in the country to begin factory-installing SiriusXM on select models, and over the course of 15 years, GM has produced over 3 million SiriusXM equipped vehicles. With this continued relationship, we are delighted to offer even more GM customers the opportunity to experience our robust lineup of premium content in GM’s most popular new and pre-owned models.”

“Offering choice and the ability to personalize in-vehicle entertainment is key to creating an enhanced driving experience for our Canadian Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac customers,” said Mike Speranzini, director, global connected services and customer experience, GM Canada. “This extended partnership with SiriusXM will combine their extensive portfolio of live and on-demand programing with our growing suite of innovative connected vehicle services to deliver an unparalleled customer experience for years to come.”

Three-month trial subscription

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac customers purchasing or leasing SiriusXM equipped new or pre-owned vehicles will receive a three-month trial subscription to SiriusXM All Access.

All-Access is SiriusXM’s most extensive offering, featuring Howard Stern, and including every NFL, MLB, and NBA game, every NASCAR race, plus NHL games, PGA TOUR coverage and live college sports, as well as SiriusXM’s wide variety of commercial-free music, plus talk programming, comedy and several exclusive online-only channels.

All-Access subscribers also get access to SiriusXM programming outside the vehicle on the SiriusXM app and online.

Additionally, GM Canada will continue to roll out its integration of SiriusXM with 360L across Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. SiriusXM with 360L combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single in-vehicle entertainment experience, upgrading the way the subscriber interacts with the service by providing more choice, a more personalized user experience, and access to thousands of hours of on demand content in the vehicle.

