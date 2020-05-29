Sirius XM Canada partners with Car Media 2.0

SiriusXM and Car Media 2.0 have partnered up for the first time to ensure SiriusXM radios are activated by Car Media 2.0 representatives at participating dealerships across the country, providing additional value for pre-owned car buyers.

Car Media 2.0 offers a complete automotive merchandising suite. As part of the new agreement, while capturing photos of vehicle inventory to go online, Car Media 2.0 representatives will activate radios in SiriusXM-equipped vehicles, at participating dealers.

This critical step guarantees that the three-month complimentary trial of SiriusXM’s unparalleled audio entertainment is active in all equipped vehicles as they leave the lot, enriching a driver’s experience from the moment they get behind the wheel.

“Partnering with SiriusXM makes a lot of sense for us and helps us give our dealership partners the tools to provide their customers with even more value,” said Randy Price, head of accounts and strategic partnerships for Car Media 2.0. “This new initiative leverages our existing resources, adds value to our dealer clients, and has only positive benefit for the end consumer.”

“We are really excited to work with a trusted partner like Car Media 2.0 to ensure our commercial-free music and exclusive content is ready to go as soon as a customer gets into their new vehicle and drives away,” said Mike Mazgay, vice president, automotive remarketing and dealer operations at SiriusXM Canada.

Clients who purchase a SiriusXM-equipped vehicle via a participating dealer are eligible for a free trial of SiriusXM, including SiriusXM Streaming on connected devices beyond the car.

www.siriusxm.ca