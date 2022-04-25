Sidem picks new business development manager

Iwan Loewen has been appointed as business development manager for European steering and suspension parts manufacturer Sidem.

Based in the United States, he will work mainly in the North and South American markets.

The company noted Loewen’s experience in the automotive sector, having worked for Audi and Thyssenkrupp Bilstein of America, where he held various sales positions.

“For our customers and Sidem, Iwan is the right person for the job,” said Philippe Carels, senior sales and marketing manager at Sidem. “He knows the country and the market as no other. This makes him a valuable member of the Sidem team for existing and future customers.”

The company, Carels noted, is looking to expand its market share and sees growth potential in the Western Hemisphere.

“We already have business in that area. With Iwan Loewen on board, we want to focus on developing the market share and establish a strong foothold,” he said.