ShopMonkey secures $75M Series C funding to help shops meet repair needs

Shopmonkey , a SaaS company serving the automotive industry, has raised a $75 million Series C.

This round of funding was led by previous investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Index Ventures, with participation once again from Headline and I2BF, plus new investor ICONIQ Growth. This funding will empower Shopmonkey to further innovate and grow, while continuing to provide top-quality service to the auto repair industry at a time of increased demand as drivers return to the road post-pandemic.

Auto shops are experiencing one of their busiest summers on record. As pandemic restrictions loosen, more and more drivers are excited to get out of the house and hit the road. With road trips on the rise, and used car sales on a trajectory to hit $1.3 trillion by 2027*, both regularly scheduled maintenance and unexpected repairs are in high demand. “As an increasing number of drivers seek to keep both used and new cars safely on the road, auto shops are in a unique position to set themselves up for long-term success by streamlining their services, and we are confident that Shopmonkey is the solution to help them do this most effectively,” says Byron Deeter, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners .