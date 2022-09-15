Shop owner killed as part of mass shooting

An automotive repair shop owner was one of two people killed and three injured around the Greater Toronto Area.

Shakeel Ashraf was killed at the shop, one of two locations of MK Auto Repairs, in Milton, Ontario, according to media reports.

The same gunman also killed a Toronto Police officer during his lunch break while on a training exercise in Mississauga.

According to the Toronto Star, Ashraf had also just bought a new body shop.

“He has been our go-to guy for any issues with the car, any information on cars, not only for me, for my children as well. A loving, just an affectionate family man,” one woman who didn’t want to be identified told CP24, a Toronto-based all-news television station.

Ashraf leaves behind a wife and two girls.

“He was everybody’s mechanic,” said Sameera Ali, a Milton councillor, according to The Star. “He would help whenever he could, whoever he could.”

Police said in a news release that they were called to the business at around 2:50 p.m. on Monday. They said Ashraf died at the scene. Two others were injured during the shooting. As of Tuesday, they were both in critical and serious condition. Police didn’t identify them, though one told CTV he was hit in the leg. He also said the alleged gunman worked at the shop a few months ago for about a week.

The suspect was later shot and killed by police in Hamilton.

Ashraf’s funeral was Wednesday.