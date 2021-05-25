Shop of the Week: Sil’s Complete Auto Care Centre

Shop of the Week is a weekly column devoted to showcasing the efforts of automotive shops and their teams across Canada. Want your shop to have a turn in the spotlight? Send an email to christine@turnkey.media!

Name: Carlo Sabucco

Shop name: Sil’s Complete Auto Care Centre

Location: Oakville, Ont.

Number of employees: Seven

When did you open your shop? Sept 1976

Do you specialize in anything? We’ve been moving towards hybrids & EV for the last two years now.

Main parts supplier: Motorcade Industries

What has been your biggest challenge(s) as a shop this year and how have you navigated through them?

CS: My leadership. Being at the helm of the ship for staff to be present, focused and confident in that we can weather out the COVID-19 lockdowns, sales changes and new consumer service intervals and expectations.

What’s your biggest success story this year?

CS: The community. Since Covid started we turned inwards to the community further and stepped up the support to those in the area. We supported The Compass Food Bank with financial funding, grocery and food pick up with our shuttle and other donations. We then began to purchase 30-50 meals from restaurants that needed financial support and help during lockdowns. Those meals were then donated to the families at the food bank. It was more about helping those who needed help to a community that has kept us in business for so many years.

How has COVID-19 impacted your business?

CS: It has shown how years of building systems, and using technology allowed us to adapt quickly and without much confusion for the customer. Aside for new health and safety guidelines, and extra stress for the owner, overall it’s not been too bad.

What kinds of digital technology are you currently using/implementing?

CS: We use SMS with Protractor, DVI with Autoserve1, Texting with Kimoby.

If you could see one change in the aftermarket, what would it be?

CS: The one change is, continuous erosion of aftermarket service facilities. Due to lack of business skills, lack of skills trade workers, expediated technology integrations, aging tradesman demographic and lastly acquisitions from portfolio funded organizations.

Tell me an interesting fact about your shop?

CS: This year we will have been in business for 45 years.

Name a part/product you and your team are particularly enjoying this month and why?

CS: BG Products – their fluid chemistry for maintenance service is by far a premium product. Allowing us flexibility in fluid coverage on most makes and models.