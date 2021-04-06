Shop of the Week: Queensville Service Centre

Shop of the Week is a weekly column devoted to showcasing the efforts of automotive shops and their teams across Canada. Want your shop to have a turn in the spotlight? Send an email to christine@turnkey.media!

Name: Carl Mount and Andrea Dingman

Shop name: Queensville Service Centre

Location: Queensville, Ontario

Number of employees: 6 full-time, 2 part-time

When did you open your shop? February 1978

Do you specialize in anything? I wouldn’t say we specialize in one area, but we do repair almost anything that comes our way.

Main parts supplier: NAPA Auto Parts

What has been your biggest challenge as a shop this year and how have you navigated through them?

AD: Our biggest challenge was the second lockdown in our region. It hit our business pretty hard during that time but we still managed to stay busy enough to keep our doors open and not lay off any employees.

What’s your biggest success story this year?

AD: Our biggest success this year would be our loyal customers! We have been so blessed with such amazing customers who continue to support us through the thick and thin of this whole pandemic. We would not be where we are today without them.

How has COVID-19 impacted your business?

AD: We have been busy throughout the year other than the last lockdown in January. We have noticed a lot of customers are repairing their vehicles that they may have otherwise traded in or sold.

What kinds of digital technology are you currently using/implementing?

AD: We have a few digital shop tools but we haven’t changed over quite yet.

If you could see one change in the aftermarket, what would it be?

AD: It’s hard to say with COVID-19. The push for electric cars is strong from manufacturers, so I would say the dynamic in aftermarket shops will change eventually, however for the near future, I would expect the aftermarket to have a surplus of vehicles coming in once the weather gets nicer and people want to drive places again.

Tell me an interesting fact about your shop?

AD: Our shop was one of the first to join NAPA Autopro. We’ve been a member since 1983.

Name a part/product you and your team are particularly enjoying this month?

AD: We are enjoying our new tire machine immensely! It has been a much needed improvement since entering tire season.