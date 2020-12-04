Shell retains leadership of global lubricants market for 14th consecutive year

Shell remains the leading global supplier of finished lubricants for 14 consecutive years, according to Kline & Company’s 18th Edition Global Lubricants: Market Analysis and Assessment 2020 report.

Using 2019 as the base year, the report covers all leading lubricant consuming country markets, market segments, product types, and formulations.

Shell retains the number one global leadership position for the three lubricants categories tracked by Kline – consumer automotive, commercial automotive and industrial.

“Shell’s unwavering commitment to our customers, the strength of our expansive product portfolio, and the growth of our digital service offerings are paramount to our fourteen consecutive years as the world’s leading lubricants supplier,” said Machteld de Haan, president, Shell Lubricants Americas. “We’re leading globally in the three categories tracked by Kline – cars, trucks and industrial equipment. Lubricants are a growth priority for Shell, which is why as our customers’ needs change, so do we. In response to the challenges of COVID-19, our lubricants business supplied even more premium products to the market, playing a vital role in keeping the world moving and machinery operating efficiently. Looking ahead, our customers want more products that deliver improved performance with lower emissions, using fewer natural resources and less waste, and you’ll see Shell Lubricants expanding our product portfolio to meet that demand.”

5 billion litres sold

According to the report, Shell maintained its leading global market share in 2019 relative to the year prior, with a slight market share increase over the next largest IOC supplier.

Shell’s total volumes sold were approximately 4,500 kilotons of finished lubricants, equivalent to approximately 5 billion litres. These global sales were split almost evenly between three segments and at the same percentage split to the previous year: consumer automotive (34%), industrial (36%) and commercial automotive (30%).

Shell has a history of innovation in lubricants and was the first to market cleaner, purer lubricants made from natural gas. As customer needs evolve, Shell is continuing to innovate and has extended its Shell E-Fluids portfolio so it now supports battery electric (BEV) as well as fuel cell electric (FCEV) powertrains for all passenger and commercial vehicles. In addition, Shell has also formed a strategic alliance with Kreisel Electric to offer a combined battery technology system that delivers industry-leading battery efficiency and fast-charging capabilities as well as superior safety and stability.

To find out more about Shell’s capabilities and leadership in lubricants, please see the infographic.