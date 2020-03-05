Shell commits to another season with professional bull riders

Shell Lubricants have signed on for another season sponsoring the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada Monster Energy Tour.

The company plans to work hand-in-hand with PBR to bring the tour to life, while supporting a number of deserving organizations with their newly launched charitable contribution program, Shell Rotella’s Rugged Ride for Charity.

Throughout the coast-to-coast tour, the top scoring athlete from each of the 10 PBR Canada Monster Energy Tour events will select a charity to receive a donation from Shell Lubricants. Following the Monster Energy Canadian Finals in Saskatoon, a total of $10,000 CAD will have been contributed to organizations across Canada.

The new charitable contribution program was devised as part of Shell’s continued relationship with the PBR.

“Our relationship with PBR is rooted in a mutual appreciation of both hard work and dedication,” said Ainsley Hebert, Canada marketing manager for Shell Lubricants. “This year, as we work hand-in-hand with PBR once again to bring the Monster Energy Tour to life, we are proud to support a number of deserving organizations that are important to our hard-working communities.”

Shell Rotella became the official and exclusive supplier of oil for the PBR Canada Monster Energy Tour in 2019.

The 2020 PBR Canada Monster Energy Tour dates and locations are as follows:

Calgary Classic

January 24-25

Calgary, Alberta

South Country Co-Op Showdown

March 6-7

Lethbridge, Alberta

Regina Classic

March 14

Regina, Saskatchewan

London Classic

May 9

London, Ontario

Sydney Classic

May 22-23

Sydney, Nova Scotia

Moncton Classic

May 30

Moncton, New Brunswick

Ottawa Classic

June 6

Ottawa, Ontario

Abbotsford Classic

October 17

Abbotsford, British Columbia

Command Tubular Edmonton Classic

October 24

Edmonton, Alberta

Monster Energy Canadian Finals

November 13-14

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

